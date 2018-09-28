Pulse.com.gh logo
Medikal - How Much (remix) Feat Sarkodie & Omar Sterling


AMG Business record label signee Medikal has dropped the remix of his highly anticipated song, "How Much".

  • Published:
After weeks of constant teasing on social media, AMG Business record label signee Medikal has dropped the remix of his highly anticipated song, "How Much".

The song which features SarkCess Music record label owner and BET Award-winning rapper, Sarkodie, and Omar Sterling of R2Bees, comes as a surprise because many fans were unaware of the release date.

In the 4:41 minutes Hip-hop jam, the trio trade hot and lightning bars.

Sarkodie opened p the track with some fast raps, bragging about his level and asks fans to put some respect on his name. Medikal stepped in with what seems to be an extremely matured verse. Omar ended with some hot bars.

The main track features GroundUp Chale rapper Kwesi Arthur and young rapper Ahtitude.

Stream the full song below.

 

