Medikal set to feature on Dopenation's Eish remix

The hit makers Dopenation , have released a video confirming a feature with the Confirm rapper, Medikal on their hit song Eish.

Earlier this year the twins released another hit song called Eish which took the Internet by storm. From numerous dance videos and covers it is safe to say the song has been a smash.

Celebrities, local and international Disk Jockey's have all jammed to the hit song and it was not hard to notice the most talked of celebrity on social media now, Medikal, dancing to the song which proves he has no worries.

Fans of Dopenation and Medikal are anticipating the final release of the song. Is Medikal going to be on the song just as a feature or is he going to take the song to another level? It is all a matter of time.