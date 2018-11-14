Pulse.com.gh logo
Medikal set to feature on Dopenation's Eish remix

Dopenation's hit song Eish's remix features Medikal.

Eish remix- Dopenation ft Medikal play

Eish remix- Dopenation ft Medikal

The hit makers Dopenation , have released a video confirming a feature with the Confirm rapper, Medikal on their hit song Eish.

Earlier this year the twins released another hit song called Eish which took the Internet by storm. From numerous dance videos and covers it is safe to say the song has been a smash.

Celebrities, local and international Disk Jockey's have all jammed to the hit song and it was not hard to notice the most talked of celebrity on  social media now, Medikal, dancing to the song which proves he has no worries.

Dopenation twins play

Dopenation twins

Fans of Dopenation and Medikal are anticipating the final release of the song. Is Medikal going to be on the song just as a feature or is he going to take the song to another level? It is all a matter of time.

