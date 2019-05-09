In a video flying on social media, members of a yet to be known church are seen dancing their hearts out whilst singing “Omo Ada” in the Lord’s house. Perhaps to say the enemies or the devil and his agents are asleep.

Pulse.com.gh can not tell the exact inspiration behind the move, however, the congregation did not just jam to the song but also happily made the ‘zanku’ sleeping dance moves that came with the song.

Apart from the few churches like that of Rev Obofour’s Anointing Palace Chapel, secular songs hardly make their way to the gathering of Christians in church, therefore, “Omo Ada” in church, has come as a shock to many.

The rapper shared the video on his Instagram page and got a reaction from his fans and some popular Ghanaian musicians. Shatta Wale wrote “You are doing something they not doing ...f*ck them ...you bless” and Joey B said “BIG record”

Check out the video below.