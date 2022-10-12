Meek Mill and Asake announced for Afro Nation Ghana 2022

Weeks ago, the rapper issued a call to show managers to invite him to Africa, and organizers of AfroNation Ghana answered the call.

"I’m tryna come to Africa this December also … the first time I got locked up …. The other times didn’t fully get worked out! Who is the biggest promoters handling that! I need to perform dreams and nightmares in Africa! And all my other ish" he tweeted

The world’s biggest Afrobeats festival this morning announced some huge additions to the line-up today, with Meek Mill and Asake both revealed for Afro Nation Ghana‘s grand return this December.

In a tweet, they shared:

“#ANG2022 Phase 2 Line-up!

@MeekMill and @asakemusik have been added to the line-up and we can’t wait to see them take to our stage this December.”

Meek Mill is the first American artist to join the bill at the festival and this show also marks his first major appearance in Africa, following years of talk about visiting Ghana.

Nonetheless, Asake also brings his vibrant and hotly-tipped brand of “Street-Pop” to the centre of Accra, with global favourites like ‘Bandana’ set to steal the show. Featuring heavily in both the recently launched Billboard US Afrobeats Chart and the Official UK Afrobeats Chart right now, Asake is firmly on the rise.

Afro Nation is a music festival, offering a lineup packed with talent from the worlds of Afrobeats, hip hop, R&B, dancehall, and bashment on one of Accra’s beach for a four-day party.

Afro Nation Ghana takes place at Marine Drive, Black Star Square on 29th & 30th December 2022.

Founded to unite the diaspora in celebration of Black Joy, the event is back for a celebratory trip of Black culture, vibing music, dance, good food, and so much more. Ready to turn the end of the year into an unforgettable party, this highly anticipated next edition of Afro Nation is set to follow up the 2019 landmark African debut in style.

Alongside Meek Mill and Asake, an impressive array of today’s hottest names have already been revealed for the festival’s big return. Ghana’s own special guest Stonebwoy is joined by Nigerian party king Davido, the legendary duo P-Square, plus Rema, Dadju, CKay, Adekunle Gold, Black Sherif, coming together with Ghana’s brightest new stars Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Gyakie and Camidoh.

On top of this, Afro Nation Ghana hosts all the leading Amapiano artists Major League DJz, Uncle Waffles, Kamo Mphela as well as DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small’s collaborative project Scorpion Kings – bringing the hottest sounds of the South African underground to the world.