Meet Maa U – the next rated Ghanaian gospel star?

The struggling gospel music fraternity is about to get lit with the latest addition, Maa U.

Legally known as Eunice Komlatse, Maa U has been working hard as solo artiste since 2015.

The vocalist who performs different genres including afrobeats, RnB, gospel and inspirational music was born to Mr Komlatse Prince and Mrs Latse Gloria, both from the Volta region of Ghana.

Maa U is the elder of two daughters in her family and a qualified teacher who is currently based in London, United Kingdom.

Her debut single is titled “Unity Africa”. She followed up in 2017 with two classic songs; “Holy Spirit“ and “Do you love God?”.

She blends Ewe, Twi and English in her songs.

The promising songstress has been tipped as the next rated star in the gospel music circles.