Meet the Ghanaian guy who created the Kupe dance


Known on his Instagram page as unclekupe aka @incrediblezigi, the Ghanaian dance instructor started a dance-off using the Kupe tunes.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Incrediblezigi

Yesterday, we brought to your attention the newest #kupechallenge blazing our social media platforms.

Today we present you with the originator of the Kupe Dance and hence the source of #kupe challenge.

Known on his Instagram page as unclekupe aka @incrediblezigi, the Ghanaian dance instructor started a dance-off using the Kupa tunes. Guess what? The Kupe hitmaker is actually an upcoming Ghanaian afrobeat singer.

So in totality, the French boys have no stance in the Kupe game. They just decided to use their freshness to overshadow the Ghanaian roots of the challenge. Its high me we promote our underground artist, some are made of really amazing stuff.

WATCH THE INCREDIBLEZIGI TURN UP THE HEAT WITH KUPE HERE:

 

LEARN YOUR KUPE DANCE MOVES HERE:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

