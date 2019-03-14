The singer who is currently trending with her debut single hit track dubbed “Not For Free” is signed to Hofam Entertainment, a music promotions and artiste management label which focus is highly channelled into grooming new talent and projecting them to the world.

Even though Ghanaians and the world has experienced various female artiste with a different approach in the industry but Yaa Sika finds herself as a very low key songstress with a decent lifestyle who is very sociable and understands the music system in Ghana.

She is not hungry for the fame but seriously in the hunt for what the music industry has been lacking for decades and that is what she is here to present to the world.

Stream and enjoy her latest song "Not For Free" below and share your views with us.