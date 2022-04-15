Megborna makes Grammy worthy music to address how 'Ghana make basaa' (WATCH)

Megborna’s new single is a social commentary devoid of political biases that capture in all of its essence the state of Ghana, reflective of this time. BASAA is what most Ghanaians will say when asked to describe the current state of Ghana.

Megborna Pulse Ghana

In Basaa, you’ll feel the artist’s silver voice laced over heavy arrangements of percussions and kicks with a repetitive base drop.

With harmonising vocal backings, a faint piano in rhythm to African instruments, and random add-lips interruptions, Basaa is in a musical style similar to that of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, with a social commentary approach of High life legend Ebo Taylor.

Enjoy 'Basaa' below

About Megborna

From the fisher shores and the farmlands of Anloga hails Megborna. Growing up in the home of his grandfather, a respected leader and founding father of one of Anloga’s most prominent music, dancing and drumming ensembles, (Victoria), Megborna has since infancy been exhumed in the rich musical culture of the Anlos.

Through the years, Megborna navigated the waters of spoken word, rap and beatbox, harnessing his lyrical ingenuity and developing a traditional ear to his approach to sound. Drawing inspiration from Akpalu, Megborna’s experimental approach to music and sound is born out of his belief that his songs and words (spoken word) are one.