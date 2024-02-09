Mik Family: Popular dance crew caught a vibe with Davido at New York Fashion Week

Dennis Kyere, a prominent member of M.I.K Family, took to Instagram to express the group's excitement. In his post, he shared a video featuring Davido and the dance crew, with the caption: "We finally got @davido in NY. Shout out @puma.de & @prince_ii for putting us in one place! @davido is one of the coolest guys I've met, and that's rare to find with his level of success. I salute you Baddest!"

The group which was founded in 2006 in Berlin, Germany, has evolved into a multifaceted entertainment powerhouse.

The dance crew, currently consist of Isaac Kyere, Dennis Kyere and Hermes Simao.

The group's name originated from their victory in the first German Krump Championship in 2006, earning them the moniker "Monsters In Krump."

Beyond their roots as a dance crew in a local youth club, M.I.K Family has expanded their reach across various facets of the entertainment industry.

Their portfolio includes dance performances, social work, theatre, TV broadcasts, artist management, modeling, DJing, dance lessons, and event organization.

