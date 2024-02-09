ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mik Family: Popular dance crew caught a vibe with Davido at New York Fashion Week

Gideon Nicholas Day

Popular dance brothers, M.I.K Family, have realized a long-held dream as they shared the dance floor with Afrobeat sensation Davido. This encounter happened at the New York Fashion Week.

MIK Family and Davido at the New York Fashion Week.
MIK Family and Davido at the New York Fashion Week.

It was captured in a video posted on Instagram, showcasing the infectious energy and synergy between the talented dancers and the music star.

Recommended articles

Dennis Kyere, a prominent member of M.I.K Family, took to Instagram to express the group's excitement. In his post, he shared a video featuring Davido and the dance crew, with the caption: "We finally got @davido in NY. Shout out @puma.de & @prince_ii for putting us in one place! @davido is one of the coolest guys I've met, and that's rare to find with his level of success. I salute you Baddest!"

The group which was founded in 2006 in Berlin, Germany, has evolved into a multifaceted entertainment powerhouse.

Mik and Davido at the New York Fashion Week
Mik and Davido at the New York Fashion Week Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The dance crew, currently consist of Isaac Kyere, Dennis Kyere and Hermes Simao.

The group's name originated from their victory in the first German Krump Championship in 2006, earning them the moniker "Monsters In Krump."

Mik Family
Mik Family Pulse Ghana

Beyond their roots as a dance crew in a local youth club, M.I.K Family has expanded their reach across various facets of the entertainment industry.

Their portfolio includes dance performances, social work, theatre, TV broadcasts, artist management, modeling, DJing, dance lessons, and event organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

This collective effort has propelled M.I.K Family into becoming a widely recognized brand within the entertainment landscape.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jay Z boldly calls out the Grammys for not being fair to Beyonce and others (VIDEO)

Jay Z boldly calls out the Grammys for not being fair to Beyonce and others (VIDEO)

Rick Ross

I can put you in touch with Rihanna 'this week' - Rick Ross assures Stonebwoy

Tyla

Tyla: 5 interesting facts about the 'water' singer

The Top 10 artists with the most Grammy wins: A Testament to musical excellence

The Top 10 artists with the most Grammy wins: A Testament to musical excellence