“Florence” is an Afrobeats record by the Australia-based Ghanaian singer, Mike Akox who has been leading the charge for African pop culture in Australia over the last 5 years with shows with Stonebwoy & Kranium in his native Sydney, Australia.

It is the follow up single from his debut EP titled Patience which is starting to generate quite a buzz. Patience EP is set to be released in November 2020 to high anticipation.

If your name is Florence, this song by Mike Akox is specially tailored for you. A soothing love song well-crafted to fit every secular playlist with gentle lyrics. The song celebrates women across the world, especially African women — putting more spotlight on the women of Mike Akox's Ghanaian heritage.

The song drops on October 9, 2020. It was produced by Nigerian-Australian producer: B'Cole.

Mike Akox is distributed through Platoon (who have worked with Mr Eazi, Simi, Tiwa Savage, DJ Cuppy, WurlD, Kwesi Arthur, Amaarae, etc).

Listen to the song below.