“Saa” is the second follow up single he’s dropped ahead of his upcoming EP later this November.

“Florence” his earlier single released about a month ago pulled a lot of traction from Apple Music’s Oldman Ebro playlisting it on his show to top Ghanaian Celebrity, Yvonne Nelson, also posting about it.

Mike Akox is defying all odds to keep focus on this EP, regardless of the unparalleled timelines met with COVID and global tragedies.

Mike however sees the opportunity to work on this EP directly from home here in Ghana where he’s been locked down since the pandemic.

He believes staying here and pushing the project to the world is rather a blessing to his new wave, thus, with a touch of originality from the motherland.

“Saa” is available for streaming and listening across all major digital platforms.

Meanwhile, be on the lookout for some really crisp visuals from him in the next few days.