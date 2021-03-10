A few days ago, Moesha shared what seems like a trailer for her own music video, creating the impression that she is venturing into the music industry.

But on her birthday – which is today – she released a remake of Beyoncé’s “Diva” and revealed that she has been a fan of the American Pop/R&B star her whole life.

She tagged herself a ‘diva’ and said she has built a castle in which she proudly rules today.

“Life and Living it. All the stones that were cast at me, I gathered to build a castle in which I proudly rule today in grace and success,” she wrote.

Moesha also asked her fans to tag Beyoncé to wish her a birthday.

She captioned the video: “Diva. Celebrating Life & Growth

My life has been an amazing adventure and such a blessing. I've been a crazy 'Beehive' fan of Beyoncé my whole life BUT this record, in particular, speaks so loudly to me - A DIVA is a female version of a HUSTLER: What a journey to finally get here.

My birthday wish: Tag @beyonce and send some blessings my way.”