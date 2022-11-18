RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Moffy, Cozy Pols, Freddie Gambini join forces on new song, Kiddie Time

Childhood is a care-free phase where most adults wish they could return.

Moffy, Cozy Pols, Freddie Gambini join forces on new song, Kiddie Time
Moffy, Cozy Pols, Freddie Gambini join forces on new song, Kiddie Time

But since life doesn’t work like that, all you have are the memories to cherish and moment to keep playing back over and over again.

Recommended articles

Musical collective 99 Phaces have joined forces to create an outlet for these patches of memories that we love so much in their latest song. The title of the track ‘Kiddie Time’ which dropped today, gives it all away.

The new single comes ahead of the trio’s upcoming project “So We Made a Tape”.

Kddie Time
Kddie Time Kddie Time Pulse Ghana

Moffy, Cozy Pols and Freddie Gambini appear poised to channel that inner childhood exuberance into facing their current adversities as they navigate the engulfing music scene.

The trio walk the listener through journey of young minds wanting badly to be ushered into adulthood. It is set against the backdrop of a curious kids looking to explore every possibility available.

This spans a myriad of routes and the attendant harsh stumbling blocks that may lay ahead such as loneliness, anxiety and hardship. On the Auggie-produced single, the past meets the future.

The artistes, who together constitute the 99 Phases collective, paint the picture of how a rosy journey stretch can turn bumpy. The message is simple, growing up requires a headstrong personality and creative control.

The collective says these words are the inspiration behind ‘Kiddie Time’.

Listen to Kiddie Time here.

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Hajia 4reall

Hajia 4real arrested in UK for alleged $8m fraud

Mona X Ghhyper

Cut short your jubilation haters, news about Hajia 4real is false - GHhyper

Burna Boy

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' earns nomination for 2023 Grammy Awards [See Full Nominations List]

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale sends a message to Hajia 4real "Mona God will see you through Ok"