The song features Nigeria's finest Afrobeat artist and emPawa Africa's head honcho, Mr Eazi.

'Belinda' a soft, smooth and romantic song where both artists proclaim their profound love for Belinda.

The song is dedicated to ''only you''; Moh beautifully recites throughout the chorus. Mr Eazi offers an infectious feature verse, in true Eazi fashion.

With production courtesy of Lexyz, this song is a certified jam and is sure to touch those who have a Belinda in their life.

