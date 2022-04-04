Mona 4Reall to perform at the 2022 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA

The official launch of the event took place at the Base lounge in Cantonment.

Several artistes and industry players including Mona 4Reall, Article Wan, Camidoh, Eddie Blay, Kwame Fakye, Ignis and Abeiku Santana among others graced the occasion.

The members of the music industry present at the event discussed happenings in the industry, the way forward and unveiled the board members for the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA, which according to the organisers of the programme are made up of “industry greats.”

In addition to the above, the categories for the awards scheme were announced, as well as the road map for the season.

Key among the performers at the event were Camidoh and Mona4Reall, who did an acapella for the night which created anticipation for the awards in the USA.

The GEAUSA 22 will take place in the USA on July 8, 2022. It will host major Ghanaian musicians to aid them connect better with their fans and colleagues in the diaspora fans. The event is a celebration of Ghana’s entertainment industry.

About two weeks, Mona 4Reall surprised music lovers and patrons of the 3Music Awards at the Accra International Conference Center's Grande Arena with a thrilling performance. The organisers of the upcoming event anticipate a similar showdown in July.

Below are categories for the 2022 GEA USA;

1. Best Entertainer

2. Discovery of the Year music

3. Best Music Act

4. Best Producer Music

5. Best Album

6. Best Gospel Act

7. Best Entrepreneur

8. Best Record Label

9. Best Entertainment Blog

10.Film legacy award

11.Best Movie Act

12.Best Radio Personality

13.Best TV Personality

14.Best Producer TV

15.Best Producer Radio

16.Best Sports personality

17.Best DJ Act Ghana

18.Best African entertainer

19.Best Diaspora entertainer

20.Best African DJ

21.Best Dance Act

22.Best Event Promoter (GH)

23.Best Comedy Act

24.Best Video Director music

25.Best Fashion stylist

26.Best Photographer

27.Best Hype man/MC

28.Best Canada/GH entertainer

29.Best African/USA DJ

30.Best GH/USA Event Promoter

31.Best GH/USA Online Tv/ Radio Show

32.Best GH/USA entertainer

33.Best GH/USA DJ

34.Best event Sponsor

35.Best entertainment Radio/Tv Show

36.Best Youtuber/Vlogger