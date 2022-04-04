This was made known by the organisers of the awards scheme - BDN Ent New York and 4syte Tv.
Mona 4Reall to perform at the 2022 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA
Singer, Mona 4Reall, has been billed to perform at the upcoming Ghana Entertainment Awards USA on July 8, 2022.
The official launch of the event took place at the Base lounge in Cantonment.
Several artistes and industry players including Mona 4Reall, Article Wan, Camidoh, Eddie Blay, Kwame Fakye, Ignis and Abeiku Santana among others graced the occasion.
The members of the music industry present at the event discussed happenings in the industry, the way forward and unveiled the board members for the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA, which according to the organisers of the programme are made up of “industry greats.”
In addition to the above, the categories for the awards scheme were announced, as well as the road map for the season.
Key among the performers at the event were Camidoh and Mona4Reall, who did an acapella for the night which created anticipation for the awards in the USA.
The GEAUSA 22 will take place in the USA on July 8, 2022. It will host major Ghanaian musicians to aid them connect better with their fans and colleagues in the diaspora fans. The event is a celebration of Ghana’s entertainment industry.
About two weeks, Mona 4Reall surprised music lovers and patrons of the 3Music Awards at the Accra International Conference Center's Grande Arena with a thrilling performance. The organisers of the upcoming event anticipate a similar showdown in July.
Below are categories for the 2022 GEA USA;
1. Best Entertainer
2. Discovery of the Year music
3. Best Music Act
4. Best Producer Music
5. Best Album
6. Best Gospel Act
7. Best Entrepreneur
8. Best Record Label
9. Best Entertainment Blog
10.Film legacy award
11.Best Movie Act
12.Best Radio Personality
13.Best TV Personality
14.Best Producer TV
15.Best Producer Radio
16.Best Sports personality
17.Best DJ Act Ghana
18.Best African entertainer
19.Best Diaspora entertainer
20.Best African DJ
21.Best Dance Act
22.Best Event Promoter (GH)
23.Best Comedy Act
24.Best Video Director music
25.Best Fashion stylist
26.Best Photographer
27.Best Hype man/MC
28.Best Canada/GH entertainer
29.Best African/USA DJ
30.Best GH/USA Event Promoter
31.Best GH/USA Online Tv/ Radio Show
32.Best GH/USA entertainer
33.Best GH/USA DJ
34.Best event Sponsor
35.Best entertainment Radio/Tv Show
36.Best Youtuber/Vlogger
37.Honorees
