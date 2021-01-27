It’s her first single of 2021, and a follow up to her debut “Badder Than” – which helped her seal her place in the showbiz industry last year.

Just like the controversies surrounding her maiden single, a Twitter user has stirred up another controversy and drags in Mona4Reall’s competitor, Wendy Shay.

In the mid-tempo afrobeats song produced by Kuami Eugene and Popping Beats, Mona4Reall brags about being the most beautiful girl in Ghana and in the entertainment industry as well.

She claims to have heavy ‘backer’, good ‘front’ and overall prettier than anyone in Ghana, adding that she is a hardworking girl.

Wendy Shay curves

The song is accompanied by a classic visual produced by Rex – the director behind most visuals for Lynx Entertainment’s Kuami Eugene and KiDi.

The visual which was premiered Tuesday evening has garnered good reviews and comments, but a Twitter user by handle ‘Showbiz Critic’ has taken the conversation to another level.

It questioned the lyrics of the song, saying it could be targeted at Wendy Shay – another controversial female singer.

“Is Hajia4Reall saying she’s ‘finer’ than Wendy Shay with her new song?” the account asked.

