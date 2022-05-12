Mona4Reall releases a banging dancehall tune ‘Blow’ : Listen!

Her ability to deliver such a song shows how versatile she is as the tune has the potential to be climb up Ghana’s competitive music charts.

In the space of two years, Mona4Reall, who was largely known as a socialite, have 11 songs to her credit. She has shot 7 visuals for 7 of her songs, which is not a mean feat for a budding artist.

Last year she released a 7 track Extended Play (EP), ‘Here To Stay.’ The EP had features from the likes of Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Medical and Efya.

Since bursting onto the music scene, Mona4Reall has received a number of nominations for her craft. She was nominated for the Best New Artiste of the Year award at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. Her music video for ‘Fine Girl’ was also nominated for Best Music Video of the Year among others.