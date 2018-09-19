Morgan Heritage in Ghana to shoot new video with Stonebwoy & Diamond Platnumz

news

Morgan Heritage, 2016 Grammy Winners for “Best Reggae Album” safely touched down in Ghana on the night of Tuesday, September 18, 2018.

The group members, Peetah Morgan, Gramps Morgan and Mojo Morgan are in Ghana for the official unveiling of “Ghana Jamaica Homecoming Festival” Ambassadors at a press briefing this week in Accra.

The group is also in Ghana to shoot a new music video with Stonebwoy and Diamond Platnumz. The unreleased song is in lieu with efforts to project the Ghana Jamaica Homecoming Festival to the world.

Gramps Morgan in his address to the media at the airport said, “it’s another trip to Ghana and thanks to everyone working around this project to make it materialize. This time I am here with my 2 Brothers, Peetah and Mojo. And we give thanks,”

READ MORE: 5 things you didn’t know about Supa (Ghana 2Pac)

Peetah Morgan and Mojo Mojo Morgan who also spoke were very excited about their trip to Ghana. Gramps spoke highly about Ghana all the time and it’s good to be back home to the motherland to feel the energy and love from the people.

The Ghana-Jamaica Homecoming Festival seeks to identify and align with Jamaica as a gateway to the Caribbean Countries and vice versa. Amongst others, we are also seeking to bridge the gap between Ghanaian and Jamaican music through the Gramps Morgan Music Clinic which is geared towards capacity building in music business training, promotions, marketing and record label management.

The “Ghana Jamaica Homecoming Festival” is an initiative by Broadway Entertainment in collaboration with Dada Son Entertainment, JahMikal Entertainment Limited and other stakeholders; it was launched in July 2018. This Friday’s event would see the official unveiling of Ambassadors for the festival, due to stage annually with lined up activities.

The “Ghana Jamaica Homecoming Festival” is geared towards promoting Music, Tourism, Investments, Music, Sports and Cultural Exchange in the two principal countries and by extension the Caribbean Countries and Africa at large.