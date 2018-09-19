Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Morgan Heritage shoots new video with Stonebwoy & Diamond Platnumz


Photo Morgan Heritage in Ghana to shoot new video with Stonebwoy & Diamond Platnumz

Peetah Morgan, Gramps Morgan and Mojo Morgan are in Ghana for the official unveiling of “Ghana Jamaica Homecoming Festival” Ambassadors at a press briefing this week in Accra.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Morgan Heritage in Ghana to shoot new video with Stonebwoy &amp; Diamond Platnumz play

Morgan Heritage in Ghana to shoot new video with Stonebwoy & Diamond Platnumz

Morgan Heritage, 2016 Grammy Winners for “Best Reggae Album” safely touched down in Ghana on the night of Tuesday, September 18, 2018.

The group members, Peetah Morgan, Gramps Morgan and Mojo Morgan are in Ghana for the official unveiling of “Ghana Jamaica Homecoming Festival” Ambassadors at a press briefing this week in Accra.

The group is also in Ghana to shoot a new music video with Stonebwoy and Diamond Platnumz. The unreleased song is in lieu with efforts to project the Ghana Jamaica Homecoming Festival to the world.

Gramps Morgan in his address to the media at the airport said, “it’s another trip to Ghana and thanks to everyone working around this project to make it materialize. This time I am here with my 2 Brothers, Peetah and Mojo. And we give thanks,”

READ MORE: 5 things you didn’t know about Supa (Ghana 2Pac)

Peetah Morgan and Mojo Mojo Morgan who also spoke were very excited about their trip to Ghana. Gramps spoke highly about Ghana all the time and it’s good to be back home to the motherland to feel the energy and love from the people.

The Ghana-Jamaica Homecoming Festival seeks to identify and align with Jamaica as a gateway to the Caribbean Countries and vice versa. Amongst others, we are also seeking to bridge the gap between Ghanaian and Jamaican music through the Gramps Morgan Music Clinic which is geared towards capacity building in music business training, promotions, marketing and record label management.

The “Ghana Jamaica Homecoming Festival” is an initiative by Broadway Entertainment in collaboration with Dada Son Entertainment, JahMikal Entertainment Limited and other stakeholders; it was launched in July 2018. This Friday’s event would see the official unveiling of Ambassadors for the festival, due to stage annually with lined up activities.

The “Ghana Jamaica Homecoming Festival” is geared towards promoting Music, Tourism, Investments, Music, Sports and Cultural Exchange in the two principal countries and by extension the Caribbean Countries and Africa at large.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

WATCH: Bisa Kdei drops "Fakye" video off "Highlife Konnect" album WATCH Bisa Kdei drops "Fakye" video off "Highlife Konnect" album
The Unstoppable: DJ Sly recruits Zeal and Miyaki for upcoming single "Gyae Dede" The Unstoppable DJ Sly recruits Zeal and Miyaki for upcoming single "Gyae Dede"
I regret not collaborating with Ebony – Wendy Shay reveals I regret not collaborating with Ebony – Wendy Shay reveals
Naija Combo: How to dance shaku shaku in these simple steps Naija Combo How to dance shaku shaku in these simple steps
Photos: Okyeame Kwame holds listening session for 'Made In Ghana' album Photos Okyeame Kwame holds listening session for 'Made In Ghana' album
Wendy Shay: I am impressed with Rufftown Records work -Singer Wendy Shay I am impressed with Rufftown Records work -Singer

Recommended Videos

Music Video: Bisa Kdei - Fakye Music Video Bisa Kdei - Fakye
Video: 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafour Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafour
Video: S3fa - Odo Yewu Video S3fa - Odo Yewu



Top Articles

1 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
2 Fun facts 5 things you didn’t know about Supa (Ghana 2Pac)bullet
3 Did you see? 7 hidden messages in Shatta Wale’s “The Reign” album...bullet
4 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
5 Ghana 2Pac Supa talks growing up, music, favourite artistes,...bullet
6 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet
7 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
8 Ghana2pac “You are an illiterate”-Supa lashes out at Patapaabullet
9 Pulse List Top 5 Gospel songs of the year 2018 (thus far)bullet
10 Naija Combo How to dance shaku shaku in these simple stepsbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
2 Video Wendy Shay drops new song titled 'Astalavist' (Official Video)bullet
3 Video KiDi - Thunderbullet
4 Video Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDibullet
5 Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
6 Video S3fa - Odo Yewubullet
7 Music Video Victor AD - Wetin We Gainbullet
8 Video Darkovibes - Stay Woke feat. Stonebwoybullet
9 Music Video Kiyo Dee - Juicebullet
10 Music Video Kofi Mole - Mensah feat. Kwesi Arthurbullet

Music

Baroe - Lele (Prod. by ODB)
LISTEN Baroe drops "Lele" to empower African women
Wizkid Pop star to name next album after son, ''Zion''
Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafour
Lord Paper set to drop new video “Fa Me Ye” on September 21
Lord Paper set to drop new video “Fa Me Ye” on September 21
X
Advertisement