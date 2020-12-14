According to Ghanaian music lovers, Mr Drew's new song sounds similar to Kuami Eugene's verse on Keche's 'No Dulling' song. The report gathered wider attention after Eugene in reaction to the song, dropped a comment on Mr Drew's post saying "Herr!!!!! Woy3 Hard Guy. I feel you"

Kuami Eugene's comment on Mr Drew's song theft

This becomes the third time Mr Drew has been accused of song theft after Kurl Sognx earlier this year also alleged that Mr Drew's lyrics on 'Dw3' were originally written by him, hence, he was shocked to hear his former label mate sing it.

Some months ago, YouTube also pulled down Mr Drew's 'Eat' song after Rotimi issued a copyright complaint against him for sampling his " Love Riddim " song without his permission.

See the tweets below for what some social media users have been saying about this.