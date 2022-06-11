Mr Eazi features fiancée Temi Otedola in music video

The artist makes a proposal to the billionaire heiress, who is featured in the music video in the chorus of the song.

“I don’t wanna do no koro baby make we legalize/ My whole world dey stop anytime you look into my eyes/ Even if you don’t know baby I go make you realize/ I no go let you go baby na you be my wife.”

According to Billboard.com “an international team of producers came together to create Legalize.

They include Haitian DJ/producer Michael Brun, Nigerian producer E Kelly and Nigerian-Canadian singer/songwriter/producer Nonso Amadi.

In a press release, Mr Eazi detailed how the creative process of the song begun.

“I started the song in Michael Brun’s house on some edibles, freestyling. Later, I went to London and listened to what I’d recorded, and realized what the song was about. I’ve been thinking of asking Temi to marry me for a long time, so I guess it was in my subconscious.

“It’s more like this song is for me. A lot of the album I’m working on feels that way. I am making music for myself.”

Italian director Federico Mazzarisi shot the swoon-worthy music video in Venice. Months after Eazi had arranged to film the “Legalize” visual in Italy and purchased a ring, he decided that the video shoot was the perfect time to propose to Otedola.

Legalize is the first single from Mr Eazi’s ten year in the making debut album. The artiste refers to his previous full-length projects, Life Is Eazi, Vol. 1: From Accra to Lagos (2017) and Life Is Eazi, Vol. 2: From Lagos to London (2018), as mixtapes. And for the rollout of his long-awaited debut LP, Eazi has commissioned various African contemporary artists to create unique pieces during live, intimate performances that will serve as the cover artwork for each single.