Mr Eazi takes over South America touring with Jbalvin


Mr Eazi Singer takes over South America touring with biggest Youtube artiste Jbalvin

Mr Eazi has fast become the hottest independent artist in the Afrobeats music scene. From collaborating with the likes of Diplo, French Montana and Giggs to two worldwide tours - there is no stopping the Happy Boy!

Mr Eazi takes over South America touring with Jbalvin

Mr Eazi takes over South America touring with Jbalvin

Banku music creator Mr Eazi teams up with biggest Youtube Artiste Jbalvin to Tour South America.

The 27-date arena tour produced by Live Nation kicks off September 19 in Fresno, CA and will make stops in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Chicago, Las Vegas, Houston, and more.

Mr Eazi has fast become the hottest independent artist in the Afrobeats music scene. From collaborating with the likes of Diplo, French Montana and Giggs to two worldwide tours - there is no stopping the Happy Boy!

The BET 2017, MOBO and African Pride awards nominee has numerous accolades under his hat including; The Headies Award for Next Rated in 2016, Top Naija Music Award for Artist of the Year, Apple Music’s Up Next artist and Best of Africa.

Mr Eazi gained international success with hits such as “Skintight,” “Dance for Me,” “Leg Over,” “Pour Me Water” and, most recently, “Property.” In the past year, the Nigerian native has been cementing his status as a global superstar with UK charting hits and providing mesmerizing guest appearances on songs like RAYE - “Decline,” Steel Banglez - “Bad,” M:O - “Bad Vibe,” and Crazy Cousinz - “No Way”. These songs have gone on to garner over Top 20 U.K charting (“Decline“ & “Bad Vibe”) and Top 40 U.K. charting (“Bad”).

Hitting well over the 250 million mark in streaming and a rising profile in the global landscape, Mr Eazi is gearing up for the release of his EP Life is Eazi, Vol. 2 - Lagos To London, ready to take you on a musical journey of the diverse soundscapes of Lagos and London.

MR EAZI US TOUR DATES (w/ J Balvin and Michael Brun):

09/19 Fresno, CA @ Selland Arena at Fresno Convention Center

09/20 Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

09/21 San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

09/22 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

09/23 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

09/26 Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/03 Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena

10/04 Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

10/05 Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/07 San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

10/10 Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

10/11 Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

10/14 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/18 Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

10/19 Reading, PA @ The Santander Arena

10/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/21 Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

10/24 Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

10/25 Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

10/28 Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

