Mr Eazi takes over South America touring with Jbalvin

Mr Eazi has fast become the hottest independent artist in the Afrobeats music scene. From collaborating with the likes of Diplo, French Montana and Giggs to two worldwide tours - there is no stopping the Happy Boy!
The 27-date arena tour produced by Live Nation kicks off September 19 in Fresno, CA and will make stops in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Chicago, Las Vegas, Houston, and more.
The BET 2017, MOBO and African Pride awards nominee has numerous accolades under his hat including; The Headies Award for Next Rated in 2016, Top Naija Music Award for Artist of the Year, Apple Music’s Up Next artist and Best of Africa.
Mr Eazi gained international success with hits such as “Skintight,” “Dance for Me,” “Leg Over,” “Pour Me Water” and, most recently, “Property.” In the past year, the Nigerian native has been cementing his status as a global superstar with UK charting hits and providing mesmerizing guest appearances on songs like RAYE - “Decline,” Steel Banglez - “Bad,” M:O - “Bad Vibe,” and Crazy Cousinz - “No Way”. These songs have gone on to garner over Top 20 U.K charting (“Decline“ & “Bad Vibe”) and Top 40 U.K. charting (“Bad”).
Hitting well over the 250 million mark in streaming and a rising profile in the global landscape, Mr Eazi is gearing up for the release of his EP Life is Eazi, Vol. 2 - Lagos To London, ready to take you on a musical journey of the diverse soundscapes of Lagos and London.
MR EAZI US TOUR DATES (w/ J Balvin and Michael Brun):
09/19 Fresno, CA @ Selland Arena at Fresno Convention Center
09/20 Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
09/21 San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
09/22 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
09/23 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
09/26 Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
10/03 Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena
10/04 Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
10/05 Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/07 San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
10/10 Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
10/11 Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
10/14 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/18 Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
10/19 Reading, PA @ The Santander Arena
10/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/21 Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
10/24 Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
10/25 Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
10/28 Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena