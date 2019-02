She is currently under the auspices of Burniton Music Group, the Independent record label owned by multiple-award winning reggae/dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy and Manager Sidi Mohammed popularly known as Blakk Cedi.

The budding female act features her label boss Stonebwoy on this one and calls it “Want me” directed by Prince Dovlo and produced by Street Beatz.

Check it out below.