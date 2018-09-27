MTN Hitmaker unveils final 12 contestants

news

All over the world, music reality TV shows have unearthed some of the greatest talents.

In Ghana, Efya, Adina, Wiyaala, Kaakie, Kurl Songx, Kidi and Kuami Eugene are just but a few with the last three coming from the nations most respected Music Reality TV show, MTN Hitmaker!

Now in its 7 year, this seasons search was nothing short of fun and hard work as judges had to cut down from thousands to 12. From rappers to singers, dancehall acts to hiplifers Richie Mensah of Lynx Entertainment said, “…this has definitely been the most challenging, most demanding, most exciting and definitely the best array of talents in my history as a judge on MTN Hitmaker”

Coming from one of Ghana’s finest music makers, Tuesday 2 October 2018 should be a day to anticipate as the National Theater in Accra hosts these 12 unique talents in their very first battle toward the grand prize.

Ahead of selecting that strong 12 however, the thousands that had applied were cut down to a little over 100, then further down to some 22.

The 22 contestants were taken through a three-day boot camp at holy trinity spa and health farm where they were given voice training, stage performance, pitching among others aimed at getting them ready for the main stage.

The final stage of auditions which happened on the 3 day of bootcamp saw the 22 semi-finalist performing one more time for a slot in the enviable final 12. The panel, Richie, Magnum and DJ Breezy who have been part of every step of these contestants’ journey since the very beginning of the competition, were in a better position to assess their improvements so far or otherwise.

Each of the contestants was given sixty seconds to perform to the panel. It was a total display of incredible talents as each of the 22, through the training at bootcamp showed incredible improvement, and knowing what was at stake, gave it their best shot.

The panel, after their performance, now had the gruelling task of cutting the numbers down to the final 12. After series of deliberations and agreeing to disagree, the panel decided as to who made it through to the final 12 and whose journey in the competition came to an end.

The final 12 in no particular order are Elisante, Erza Tamaa, Acoustic, Amakye the Rapper, Awal, Ayeyi, Eva Maria, Gabby, Jayson, Kay Jay, Kulcha and OV.

According to organizers, the 12 outstanding contestants will be out doored on Tuesday 2nd October at the National Theatre. With incredible performances lined up, audience are assured of a great night. They are set to battle it out again on the main stage in front of a new set of judges, a live studio audience and the general public.

The judges for the 7th season, award winning music producer, Kaywa, award winning singer song writer, Eazzy and entertainment critic, Francis Doku together with the general public will assess their performance and cut down the numbers as the competition progresses.

The journey to finding the next Hitmaker has officially begun. The show airs on Saturdays on TV3 at 8pm, GHOne TV and TV Africa at 7:30pm, Kessben tv at 4pm and Tv3 at 8pm. And on Sundays on 4syte TV at 5pm, Joy Prime at 6:30pm, UTV at 3pm, Homebase Tv at 4pm, Maxx TV at 8pm, Oceans tv and TV XYZ at 6pm.

MTN Hitmaker 7 is produced by Charterhouse productions and sponsored by MTN with support from 2nd Image and Holy Trinity and Health Farm.