Answer these questions to create a music album and see if it will be a monster hit or not

Selorm Tali
Consider yourself as the artiste or the manager of an artiste and answer these questions to create a dope music album and see whether it will be a monster hit or not.

Pick any of these titles for your album

No Pain No Gain
TTW1 (Top Of The Word)
T&T (Twist And Turns)
Here To Stay

Which of these Nigerian act will feature on your album?

Tiwa Savage
Davido
Yemi Alade
Wizkid

Would you host a concert to mark the album release?

Yes
No will use that money to feature more top acts
No will use that money for digital promotions
No will use that money to shoot music videos for the album

You need a chorus for the lead single on the album, who are you calling?

Kuami Eugene
King Promise
KiDi
Kwesi Arthur

Select artistes to feature on your album

Adina, Akwaboah, Quamina MP and Eno Barony
Efya, Wutah Afriyie, Worlasi and Strongman
Wendy Shay, AY Poyoo, Mr Drew and Medikal
Cina Soul, M.anifest, Krymi and MzVee

Which of these International will be on your album

Kanye West
Beyonce
Rihanna
Jay Z

Pick a music producer to be an adviser on your album project

Kill Beats
Kaywa
Richie
Appietus
Your score: Your Album Is Fire
If you are not into music yet consider it because you got the brains for it
Your score: Only Your Friends Will Listen To Your Album
Not to say your album is that bad. It's just that it doesn't have a mass appeal
Your score: Your Album Has No Hit Track
You've spent a lot on your album but none of the songs appears to be a mass favourite
Your score: Your Album Is A Street Hit
There's pure love for your album on the streets
Source: Pulse Ghana
Selorm Tali
