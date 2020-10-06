Answer these questions to create a music album and see if it will be a monster hit or not
Consider yourself as the artiste or the manager of an artiste and answer these questions to create a dope music album and see whether it will be a monster hit or not.
Pick any of these titles for your album
No Pain No Gain
TTW1 (Top Of The Word)
T&T (Twist And Turns)
Here To Stay
Would you host a concert to mark the album release?
Yes
No will use that money to feature more top acts
No will use that money for digital promotions
No will use that money to shoot music videos for the album
You need a chorus for the lead single on the album, who are you calling?
Kuami Eugene
King Promise
KiDi
Kwesi Arthur
Select artistes to feature on your album
Adina, Akwaboah, Quamina MP and Eno Barony
Efya, Wutah Afriyie, Worlasi and Strongman
Wendy Shay, AY Poyoo, Mr Drew and Medikal
Cina Soul, M.anifest, Krymi and MzVee
Pick a music producer to be an adviser on your album project
Kill Beats
Kaywa
Richie
Appietus
