The singer disclosed this in a post via his official and verified Facebook handle on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. He also announced that the station which is based in Accra has started its test transmission.
Music legend Daddy Lumba establishes his own radio station, DLFM
Veteran and celebrated Ghanaian musician and songwriter, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known within the entertainment industry as Daddy Lumba has established his self-owned radio station.
The station, named after the initials of his name DL operates on the frequency, 106.9.
Daddy Lumba also shared a sneak peek of what his yellow and white-themed newly opened studios look like with the caption “TUNE INTO DLFM 106.9… NEW TEST TRANSMISSION”.
The ‘Dangerous’ hitmaker was born on September 29, 1964, and was the first Ghanaian solo artiste to be awarded Artist of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards.
He has released over 30 albums in a career spanning 3 decades with several hits to his credit that have won countless awards.
Over the last few years, a couple of veteran Ghanaian musicians have ventured into the radio business including the likes of Kojo Antwi.
Ghana’s music maestro Kojo Antwi charted new waters when he established his radio station, Breeze 90.9 FM in 2014.
The station started test transmitting on November 24, 2013, from its base in the Airport Residential Area and was keen on creating a unique brand of radio programming that will reflect Kojo Antwi’s idiosyncratic role in the music industry.
Kojo Antwi’s Breeze 90.9 FM presents a heady mix of exciting programmes catering to the current affairs-oriented listener with a healthy dose of entertainment and sports.
The veteran has since been receiving Congratulatory messages from the general public and his fanbase, known as the "Diehard Fans of Daddy Lumba
