Hip-hop artiste Joey B is back again with a brand new song accompanied by a classic music video for "Stables".

The video directed by David Duncan features rising music group La Mème Gang.

Before "Stables", Joey B worked with the group's leading artiste Darkovibes on "Rangers".

This is the second time they are working together and it's produced by Altra Nova.

Enjoy the full video below and don't forget to share your views with us.