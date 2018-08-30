Music Video: KiDi - Thunder

Just like all his previous hits, the Lynx Entertainment record label signed artiste makes promises to the girl he loves in the self-produced mid-tempo jam.
Just like all his previous hits, the Lynx Entertainment record label signed artiste makes promises to the girl he loves in the self-produced mid-tempo jam.
The song comes with a colourful music video directed by Rex and features a cameo appearance from Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin.
The multiple award-winning actress who has starred in many movies plays the role of a bad girl in the video but later falls for KiDi.
Enjoy the full music video below and don't forget to share your candid views with us.