Continuing in the tradition of their recent releases, the BBnZ artistes team up for another Hip-Hop banger.

Over thumping drums and deafening bass supplied by producer Juicxxx, Ko-Jo Cue and Shaker profess their love and admiration for various Ghanaian female celebrities.

The video was directed by Akwadaa Nyame (the youngest video director in Ghana).

Watch the full music video below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.