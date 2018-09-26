Music Video: MzVee - Bend Down feat. Kuami Eugene

news

MzVee follows up her chart-topping single "Come and See My Moda" with a new sizzling Afrobeats sound, titled "Bend Down".

The Lynx Entertainment label signee hooked up with her label mate Kuami Eugene for her latest.

"Bend Down" seems to be a continuation of her previous hit which featured Nigeria's Yemi Alade but focuses more on dance.

The film directed by XBills Ebenezer captures some colourful scenes filled with energetic choreography.

Enjoy the full music video below and share your take with us.