Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Music Video: Stonebwoy - Most Original feat. Sean Paul


Music Video Stonebwoy - Most Original feat. Sean Paul

The Afro-Dancehall track which features Grammy Award-winning Jamaican artiste Sean Paul is one of the best songs Stonebwoy dished out on his album.

  • Published:
Stonebwoy - Most Original feat. Sean Paul play

Stonebwoy - Most Original feat. Sean Paul

Stonebwoy has officially released the video to "Most Original" off of his "Epistles of Mama" album which was released in 2017.

The Burniton Music Group owner and Zylofon Music label signee dropped the album Friday, September 28, following a great tease via social media.

The Afro-Dancehall track which features Grammy Award-winning Jamaican artiste Sean Paul is one of the best songs Stonebwoy dished out on his album.

Short in Jamaica during Stonebwoy's recent tour, the video captures some beautiful ghetto scenes and splendid choreography.

The colourful visual for the mid-tempo jam produced by Black Diamond of GMS Records and mixed and by Master Garzy was directed by Jay Will of Game Over Productions.

Enjoy the dope scenes below and don't forget to share your candid opinions with us.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

WATCH: Ras Kuuku finally outdoors “I Love You” official video WATCH Ras Kuuku finally outdoors “I Love You” official video
New Music: Medikal - How Much (remix) Feat Sarkodie & Omar Sterling New Music Medikal - How Much (remix) Feat Sarkodie & Omar Sterling
New Music: Streetbeatz - DingDong feat. Deevee (Prod. by Streetbeatz, Deevee & Killbeatz) New Music Streetbeatz - DingDong feat. Deevee (Prod. by Streetbeatz, Deevee & Killbeatz)
Stream: Lil Wayne finally drops “Tha Carter V” album Stream Lil Wayne finally drops “Tha Carter V” album
Streaming records: Top 20 most streamed Ghanaian songs on SoundCloud in 2018 Streaming records Top 20 most streamed Ghanaian songs on SoundCloud in 2018
New Music: TeePhlow - Forgive feat. Adina (Prod. by Molless Beats) New Music TeePhlow - Forgive feat. Adina (Prod. by Molless Beats)

Recommended Videos

Video: Ras Kuuku - I Love You Video Ras Kuuku - I Love You
Video: Efya - Mamee feat. Mr Eazi Video Efya - Mamee feat. Mr Eazi
Music Video: Shatta Wale - Thunder Fire feat. SM Militants Music Video Shatta Wale - Thunder Fire feat. SM Militants



Top Articles

1 Photos Shatta Wale shows off house and luxurious cars in response to Kwawbullet
2 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
3 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
4 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet
5 WATCH Shatta Wale drops "Thunder Fire" video ahead of "Reign"...bullet
6 Musical style Mark Okraku hammers Kelvyn Boy: “He has no identity”bullet
7 Supa Ghana 2Pac drops his debut song (LISTEN)bullet
8 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
9 Music Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
10 Streaming records Top 20 most streamed Ghanaian songs...bullet

Top Videos

1 Music Video MzVee - Bend Down feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
2 Video Ypee X Sarkodie - Biibi Babullet
3 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
4 Music Video Ova Wise - Me & Youbullet
5 Video Efya - Mamee feat. Mr Eazibullet
6 Music Video Shatta Wale - Thunder Fire feat. SM Militantsbullet
7 Video Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDibullet
8 Music Video Bisa Kdei - Fakyebullet
9 Video KiDi - Thunderbullet
10 New Music J-Lee drops another club banger - 'Celebrity'bullet

Music

Patapaa I’m too talented to write music; I just flow- Singer brags
Video Watch how Spio Garbrah danced to King Promise’s ‘Selfish’
Flowking Stone - Blow My Mind feat. Akwaboah (Prod. Kc Beatz)
Stream Flowking Stone dishes out new banger "Blow My Mind" featuring Akwaboah
Efya - Mamee feat. Mr Eazi
WATCH Efya finally drops "Mamee" video featuring Mr Eazi
X
Advertisement