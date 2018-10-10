Edem, Bisa Kdei, Yaa Pono, Trigmatic can’t handle the heat in Sarkodie’s Shatta Wale diss song

news

If you don’t know what’s going on with Sarkodie and Shatta Wale, damn, you’re missing out.

Two of the biggest Ghanaian musicians are setting social media ablaze since M.anifest and Sarkodie did that on the Ghana music scene with Kanta vs godMC.

Shatta Wale on a media tour ahead of his album release sent out a host of jabs at other musicians in the country.

Among those musicians was ‘The Highest’, Sarkodie, who on Wednesday, October 10 released a song titled ‘My Advice’.

The moment the song dropped, fans on social media dotted the ‘i’s’ and crossed the ‘t’s’ quickly labelling Sarkodie’s song as a diss track to Shatta Wale.

One needs a few seconds to confirm that the song is truly directed at the ‘Gringo’ hitmaker.

For other musicians and celebrities who felt the vibe, the jabs and everything in Sarkodie’s song but could choose a side, emojis was the only way out.

Here are the Ghanaian musicians and celebrities who couldn’t handle Sarkodie’s diss song on Shatta Wale.

But before that, check out the song (My Advice).

