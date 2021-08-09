MUSIGA announces project to get 2 underground acts to perform at International festivals

According to Bessa Simons, the initiative is out of the union's collaboration with More Moves Entertainment Ltd on a nationwide hunt for unsung talent to amplify their careers through international festivals starting in 2022.

"For MUSIGA, this is a huge opportunity to continue to showcase Ghanaian music to the UK," he said.

Detailing how the initiative would be executed, he said, the nationwide trade union would embark on a nationwide talent hunt to select two upcoming musicians or unsung heroes who will join the festival in the UK next March to showcase their talents.

Confirming this collaboration, co-CEO of More Moves Entertainment, Evans Nana Boateng said: "the selected upcoming musicians will be nurtured and mentored to become accomplished musicians, able to rub shoulders with their colleagues globally".

Commercial Director of More Moves Entertainment, Maxwell Boateng, who was also present at the launch added that the further details of this project would be announced in the coming weeks.

Made in Ghana UK Festival 2022, is a two-day event in London in March that seeks to create the biggest platform in the UK to promote Ghanaian TALENT, Tourism, Culture, Products, Services.