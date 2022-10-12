RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

My album is an autobiography, everything on there is real – Black Sherif (WATCH)

Dorcas Agambila

The man of the moment, rapper Black Sherif has disclosed that his maiden album ‘The Villain I Never Was’ is actually an autobiography.

Black Sherif
Black Sherif

The award-winning musician in an exclusive interview with NY DJ on Y102.5FM revealed , the album chronicles a series of memorable moments in his life and are not fictional.

Read Also

“I write from a deeper, raw and real place. I don’t like to filter stories or emotions. I put everything in there. That’s how I want to see art. I feel like I’m on a journey and with the music I do, I’m kinda marking memories and telling my story as I keep going, ” he said.

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards nominee told NY DJ the album evokes every passion because it conveys his struggles even at a young age.

“At age 20, I’ve seen a lot. Whatever you listen to on my album and could think about, I’ve seen it in real life. That’s why I go detailed about it. This is not fictional. This is my autobiography. The album is my autobiography. That’s me from 1 to the last song…” Black Sherif said.

On Thursday, October 6, 2022, Black Sherif released a 14-track album, 'The Villain I Never Was' and has debuted in UK’s top ten albums according to Spotify Charts.

The album which had only one feature with Burna Boy has since garnered over 100 million streams across various digital platforms.

The award-winning rapper has broken a number of records with his monster hit songs. He is currently one of Ghana’s most successful musicians to have broken into the Nigerian market with his tunes.

Watch the exclusive interview below.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Black Sherif

Black Sherif takes over Ghana’s Apple Music, dislodges Nigerian artistes from Top 10

Shatta Wale and Black Sherif

'F**lish people' - Shatta Wale responds to Bulldog and others comparing him to Black Sherif

Black Sherif

Black Sherif’s debut album surpasses 70 million streams on Audiomack in less than 24 hours

Mzbel

Mzbel releases teaser for upcoming single ‘Asibolanga’