My album is an autobiography, everything on there is real – Black Sherif (WATCH)

“I write from a deeper, raw and real place. I don’t like to filter stories or emotions. I put everything in there. That’s how I want to see art. I feel like I’m on a journey and with the music I do, I’m kinda marking memories and telling my story as I keep going, ” he said.

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards nominee told NY DJ the album evokes every passion because it conveys his struggles even at a young age.

“At age 20, I’ve seen a lot. Whatever you listen to on my album and could think about, I’ve seen it in real life. That’s why I go detailed about it. This is not fictional. This is my autobiography. The album is my autobiography. That’s me from 1 to the last song…” Black Sherif said.

On Thursday, October 6, 2022, Black Sherif released a 14-track album, 'The Villain I Never Was' and has debuted in UK’s top ten albums according to Spotify Charts.

The album which had only one feature with Burna Boy has since garnered over 100 million streams across various digital platforms.

The award-winning rapper has broken a number of records with his monster hit songs. He is currently one of Ghana’s most successful musicians to have broken into the Nigerian market with his tunes.