My songs make presidents cry; Blakk Rasta insists he makes sensible music [VIDEO]

According to him, contrary to what people say about his music, his songs are rather very deep and even make presidents cry.
Reggae musician, Blakk Rasta has refuted claims that he churns out funny songs.
“I make music that puts me into trouble. I make songs that make presidents cry.”
Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty, the controversial radio presenter said the comments made by singer Efya that he does funny songs rather helped raised awareness surrounding the deepness of his songs.
“It rather helped because it made people get into Blakk Rasta’s music,” he said on Hitz FM.
Blakk Rasta also added that after Efya’s comments about his music, people who decided to mock him ended up with the realization that his songs are rather very deep.
“When people heard that Blakk Rasta makes funny music, they decided to go into my music and laugh at me.
“They brought out songs and thought that they could laugh at Blakk Rasta only to find out that I am a deep musician,” he said.
Blakk Rasta however took the opportunity to urge people not to listen to music based on the appearance of an artiste but rather on the talent of an artiste.
“Ghana must learn to accept talent. Don’t accept an artiste because they have a handsome face like Andy Dosty’s face.
“Do not accept a talent because of the way the person dresses. Accept the music based on the content and the merit of the music.”
Blakk Rasta is a Ghanaian reggae / Kuchoko artiste, dub poet, and radio presenter. He is best known for the song “Barack Obama” sung in honor of the 44th U.S. President. He was honored at a special dinner with President Obama on 11 July 2010.
