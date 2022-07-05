My 'Touch It' song has made money from streams than any Ghanaian song - KiDi (VIDEO)

'Touch It' also became a Bollywood jam after popular Hindi movie actress, Farah Khan Kunder, shared a video of colleague Indian actors on set doing the 'Touch It' Challenge.

A few weeks ago, the reigning VGMA Artiste of the year announced that ‘Touch It’ has been awarded platinum status in India. "My first platinum record. One word: grateful. Cheers to more to come," he tweeted.

Talking about this feat, KiDi says some critics have been suggesting that reaching platinum in India hasn't added anything to his pocket. Shutting his critics during the interview, he said "say your congratulations and go why are you worrying about the money?"

"Claiming that the platinum is nice but it didn't bring money ... I won't mention figures but I will say that in the history of Ghana music, I don't think any song in Ghana music has made money than 'Touch It' has like actual streaming money, it's been crazy," KiDi said.