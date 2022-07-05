The Ghanaian singer was speaking on Accra-based Okay FM about his monster hit track released on the 6th of May, 2021. The song became a global hit after it went viral with a TikTok challenge.
My 'Touch It' song has made money from streams than any Ghanaian song - KiDi (VIDEO)
KiDi says his 'Touch It' song has made more money from streams than any Ghanaian song.
'Touch It' also became a Bollywood jam after popular Hindi movie actress, Farah Khan Kunder, shared a video of colleague Indian actors on set doing the 'Touch It' Challenge.
A few weeks ago, the reigning VGMA Artiste of the year announced that ‘Touch It’ has been awarded platinum status in India. "My first platinum record. One word: grateful. Cheers to more to come," he tweeted.
Talking about this feat, KiDi says some critics have been suggesting that reaching platinum in India hasn't added anything to his pocket. Shutting his critics during the interview, he said "say your congratulations and go why are you worrying about the money?"
"Claiming that the platinum is nice but it didn't bring money ... I won't mention figures but I will say that in the history of Ghana music, I don't think any song in Ghana music has made money than 'Touch It' has like actual streaming money, it's been crazy," KiDi said.
In the video below, he added that "I stand to be corrected but as far as I know" no song has made money than Touch It.
