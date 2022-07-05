RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

My 'Touch It' song has made money from streams than any Ghanaian song - KiDi (VIDEO)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

KiDi says his 'Touch It' song has made more money from streams than any Ghanaian song.

KiDi: Here is all you need to know about the Gyal Dem Sugar
KiDi: Here is all you need to know about the Gyal Dem Sugar

The Ghanaian singer was speaking on Accra-based Okay FM about his monster hit track released on the 6th of May, 2021. The song became a global hit after it went viral with a TikTok challenge.

Recommended articles

'Touch It' also became a Bollywood jam after popular Hindi movie actress, Farah Khan Kunder, shared a video of colleague Indian actors on set doing the 'Touch It' Challenge.

A few weeks ago, the reigning VGMA Artiste of the year announced that ‘Touch It’ has been awarded platinum status in India. "My first platinum record. One word: grateful. Cheers to more to come," he tweeted.

Talking about this feat, KiDi says some critics have been suggesting that reaching platinum in India hasn't added anything to his pocket. Shutting his critics during the interview, he said "say your congratulations and go why are you worrying about the money?"

"Claiming that the platinum is nice but it didn't bring money ... I won't mention figures but I will say that in the history of Ghana music, I don't think any song in Ghana music has made money than 'Touch It' has like actual streaming money, it's been crazy," KiDi said.

In the video below, he added that "I stand to be corrected but as far as I know" no song has made money than Touch It.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

P-Square, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ckay, Kizz Daniel, among Afrobeats line up for Afronation

P-Square, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid

Fireboy DML struggles to fight back the tears after Wembley Stadium performance

Fireboy

'Anybody can inspire you' Davido says as he congratulates Tems on BET win

Davido, Tems

Gyakie Drops Second Single Ahead Of Her “My Diary” EP

Gyakie