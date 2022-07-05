My yet to be released song with Sarkodie will be a hit – Amakye Dede

The longstanding highlife great said this in an interview with celebrity blogger Zionfelix on his Uncut Show.

Amakye Dede pointed out that his song with Sarkodie is likely to awe music lovers.

He further disclosed that he is working to complete some songs. And that he will soon release them to let Ghanaians know that he hasn’t lost his mojo as a singer.

“I’m still working on some tracks, I have a song with Sarkodie that I will release anytime from now and I know when they come out they will be a hit.”

He added that his doors are always open to any young artiste who wants advice concerning music.

Amakye Dede is one of Ghana's foremost high-life artistes. He is popularly called "Iron Boy", "the high-life maestro" and "Abrantie," which means gentleman in English.