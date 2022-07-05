According to him, he is about to thrill Ghanaians with news projects since he has been dormant in producing songs for some time now.
My yet to be released song with Sarkodie will be a hit – Amakye Dede
Veteran highlife musician, Abrantie Amakye Dede says his fans should anticipate a potential hit song he has recorded with rapper, Sarkodie.
The longstanding highlife great said this in an interview with celebrity blogger Zionfelix on his Uncut Show.
Amakye Dede pointed out that his song with Sarkodie is likely to awe music lovers.
He further disclosed that he is working to complete some songs. And that he will soon release them to let Ghanaians know that he hasn’t lost his mojo as a singer.
“I’m still working on some tracks, I have a song with Sarkodie that I will release anytime from now and I know when they come out they will be a hit.”
He added that his doors are always open to any young artiste who wants advice concerning music.
Amakye Dede is one of Ghana's foremost high-life artistes. He is popularly called "Iron Boy", "the high-life maestro" and "Abrantie," which means gentleman in English.
He began his career in 1973 when he joined the Kumapim Royals as a composer and vocalist. This band, led by Akwasi Ampofo Agyei (AAA), had hits such as "Abebi Bewua Eso", "Wanware Me A", "Odo Mani Agyina", and the seminal "Ohohoo Batani". Dede moved to Nigeria, where he had his hit "Jealousy go shame". Amakye Dede was born in Agogo, Asante Akim.
