The “16 Years” singer claims her music has been stolen by dancehall songstress AK Songstress.

Mzbel shared AK Songstress’ latest song featuring Medikal on her Instagram page on Monday, November 16, with a caption suggesting that the Paradise Entertainment label signee had stolen her song.

According to Mzbel, she has promised herself to stay out of trouble after her recent fight with Afia Schwarzenegger but wouldn’t keep quiet about AK Songstress’ move.

She also accused AK Songstress’ manager of song theft and asked why people keep doing ‘evil’ to her.

Mzbel was bold to tag AK Songstress in the post, adding that ‘I don't care what anyone says, this is my intellectual property. She further threatened a lawsuit.

“Just when I promised myself to stay out of controversy... this song is mine!!! @aksongstress u and your manager are thieves! Oh why do people keep doing evil things to me!!!

“Going Live at 6pm on all my social media platforms! Can't believe I actually shared a positive comment on your performance on @akuapem_poloo page, little did I know that u are a thief!!!! I don't care what anyone says, this is my intellectual property! My lawyer's are ready to take u people on!!!!!!!” she wrote.

A few minutes after Mzbel shared the post, she got a response from AK Songstress, who stated that she will be waiting for her ‘baby lawyers’.

“Wait wait wait wait…@mzbeldaily what am I seeing. You just gave a positive comment and now this. Make I unfollow you sef. I’ll be watching your so-called live video at 6 and we will be waiting for your baby lawyers,” she said.

Mzbel shared a screenshot of AK Songstress’ comment and captioned: “Okay”.

It’s unclear whether this is one of those PR gimmicks to promote AK Songstress’ new song but this banter/battle can last long.