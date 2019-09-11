There have been some controversies surrounding MzVee and Lynx in the past but it’s now clear.

In a press statement released on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, Lynx cleared the air on the “Come and See My Moda” hitmaker’s year-long absence from the music scene, saying, “she needed some personal time”.

“We wish to announce that after 8 years of a very successful working relationship, Lynx Entertainment and MzVee are parting ways”, it said.

The label said it is proud to see MzVee grow from ‘strength to strength’, adding that they parted ways on a mutual ground.

MzVee, in a separate press statement, said: “These 8 years with Lynx Entertainment has been absolutely delightful and a blessing and I am glad we still hold our relationship regardless of our decision to part ways.”

“I am eternally grateful”, she added.

Under Lynx Entertainment, MzVee has chalked a lot of successes and released many hits. She won many top local and international awards under the label.