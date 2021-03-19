'You Alone' is the fourth single off MzVee's highly-acclaimed and recently-released fourth studio album 'InVEEncible''.

As part of the partnership, Vee has been made an ambassador for Trace TV's new initiative which is the 'YouTrace' YouTube channel.

This will see the 'You Alone' video premiered exclusively on the channel for viewers across the world to enjoy.

Announcing the partnership via her official Instagram channel, Mzvee wrote "I’m excited! Dropping visuals for #youalone off my 4th studio album #InVeencibleAlbum this Friday in partnership with @youtrace_officiel #trace #tracenaija #tracemziki #tracejama #traceafrica "

The video stars Elikem Kumordzi and was shot by French director Skip.

Likewise, YouTrace has also officially made the announcement concerning the release of the video via their social media platforms.

Known in real life as Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, Queen Vee has already dished out three outstanding videos for 'Baddest Boss' ft Mugeez, 'Hallelujah' ft Medikal and 'Balance' ft Sarkodie, off the body of work.

Cumulatively, all three videos have garnered nearly two million views.

Following the official release of 'InVEEncible' on December 11, 2020, the album has gathered over a million streams worldwide and counting.

We anticipate more great partnerships from the Team Mzvee (TMV) camp.