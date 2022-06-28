Listen up! MzVee's 10Thirty album officially out

She has defied all odds and maintained her relevance in the Ghanaian music scene since 2012. Over the past years, she has successfully dropped four albums with the most recent one being 'InVEEncible' released in 2020.

This latest album is expected to showcase the beginning of a new journey for the songstress, as she recently turned 30 this June 23. As highlighted in a series of social media posts to hype the album, MzVee noted that "10 years in the Ghanaian music industry has been such a ride. #1030 album loading. Ready for the next chapter."

In another post, she wrote "I will always love you Vee. One day the world will hear your story."

Also at a private listening session, MzVee described the body of work as a summary of her life’s roller-coaster ride. On the album recording process, she indicated that “it was so much fun recording this album. It has a different feel and it took like a year for me to finish. I recorded over 50 songs and we narrowed it down to 10 songs. It’s like the usual recording process. It’s mostly vibes. I wrote some of the songs on the album and I’m really proud of these songs because when I have a private listening in my home, some of the songs I wrote were people’s choice."

The album comprises a good number of afrobeat feel-good vibes with production credit going to MzVee’s in-house music producer Kizzy Beats. MzVee shocked the world when she got onto the red carpet at the recently-held VGMAs in a low-cut hairstyle, drawing the cameras' attention. This was the first move to announce the forthcoming album.

In a video of the hair-cutting process, she captioned the post "A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life."..... Cutting my hair was such an amazing and scary experience at the same time! I am so ready for the next chapter of my life. Celebrating 10 years in the Ghanaian music industry and turning 30 years in a few weeks."

Meanwhile, she had early in the year scooped EIB Network's Dhamie Offishal in an Instagram live interview about the album.

MzVee posted the official album cover art on her Instagram page on June 10, writing "life is a journey of either fate or destiny. Your destiny unfolds when you rise above the challenges of your life - 10 years in the game! The rise and the falls! This is the story to be told! My story. #1030album out on 24/06/2022 stay tuned.

Colleague musicians, celebrities, and fans thronged her comments section with congratulatory messages, sharing how excited they are about the project. The 10Thirty album houses ten songs with six collaborations.

MzVee successfully held a mega concert on June 25 with many top Ghanaian musicians and personalities in attendance including D Black, Becca, Efya, Kofi Kinaata, Camidoh, Edem, Eno Barony amongst others.

Some dignitaries present at the event were French Ambassador Anne Sophie Avé, Lynx Entertainment CEO Richie Mensah, owner of Front/Back, Osu amongst others.