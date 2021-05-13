Nana Ama Dadzie shocks fans with freestyle of hit songs she sang as backing vocalist (WATCH)

Nana Ama Dadzie who was recently awarded at 3 Music Awards has worked with almost all the top Ghanaian talents one can think of and backed more than 1500 songs both Gospel and secular tracks.

A Twitter user with the handle @Ctee_ shared the video above of the High Life musician singing some of the songs she performed on, with the caption "the voice behind so many hit songs in the 2000s in Ghana. Such a talent".

The post has gone viral with more than 4000 retweets, over 74,000 views with 300 plus comments of tweeps who had a lot to say upon seeing her sing the songs. For others, it was the time to hear the right lyrics of some of these songs.

Nana Ama Dadzie shocks fans with freestyle of hit songs she sang as backing vocalist Pulse Ghana