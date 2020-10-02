The afrobeats selection boasts production credits from some of Ghana’s finest music makers such as Mix Master Garzy on the title track, Remedy and Happiness.

Highly Spiritual Kaywa makes an appearance on Innocent Girl, Streetbeatz on Rain On Me, Killbeatz on Quansimah and Methmix on Munafiki.

The songs have each been treated to global level production standards and expresses Nanky’s silky vocals and lyrical dexterity and versatility.

Nanky

It’s hard to make a pick at what could be the people’s favourite but he’s testing the water’s with visuals for Quansima which was Sarkodie’s choice of a favourite song on the EP during it’s listening session last week.

Nanky is under the Sultan Incorporation music label.

Stream the Remedy EP by Nanky which is set to trigger all the joys that good music could ever infuse into your life here - https://album.link/i/1529994087