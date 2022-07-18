Nanky thrills patrons with epic performance at UK’s Ghana Party in the Park (WATCH)

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Still, on the agenda of flooding the airwaves with good music, award-winning crooner, Nanky delivered a memorable performance at UK’s Ghana Party in the Park event over the weekend.

From the banging line arrays to the energetic dancers and hyped-up patrons, Nanky’s session at London’s Trent Park on Saturday, July 16, was dazed with the ultimate rockstar experience.

The growth was evident as fans sang word for word the hits performed right from the Sarkodie assisted Favour, the King Promise assisted Cassette, the Medikal assisted Confusion right through to songs off his most recent Remedy EP.

Dripping in a classic vintage ash black jumpsuit on an all-white AirForce 1, the Sultan Inc signee thrilled patrons with not just good music but a 10/10 appearance and stagecraft.

He’s what we would call the future of Ghana Music and possesses an artistry that fans would want to see time and time again!

Ghana Party in the Park which is held annually also featured the likes of Gyakie, Kelvynboy, NUA, Darkovibes, Mista Silva, Camidoh, Ofori Amponsah, Kofi Nti, K. K. Fosu, Barima Sidney among several others.

