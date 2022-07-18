Nanky thrills patrons with epic performance at UK’s Ghana Party in the Park (WATCH)

The growth was evident as fans sang word for word the hits performed right from the Sarkodie assisted Favour, the King Promise assisted Cassette, the Medikal assisted Confusion right through to songs off his most recent Remedy EP.

Dripping in a classic vintage ash black jumpsuit on an all-white AirForce 1, the Sultan Inc signee thrilled patrons with not just good music but a 10/10 appearance and stagecraft.

He’s what we would call the future of Ghana Music and possesses an artistry that fans would want to see time and time again!