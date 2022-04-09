RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

NBA team Dallas Mavericks blasts Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ in their pregame warmups

Authors:

Evans Annang

Ghanaian hiplife artiste Balck Sherif’s latest single ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ is indeed travelling everywhere across the globe.

Black Sherif
Black Sherif

The song, which has topped different Afrobeats charts on the continent since its release, it is arguably one of the hottest in the world.

Recommended articles

It, therefore, wasn’t a surprise when it blazed through the huge speakers at the American Airlines Center in Dallas during a pregame warmup by National Basketball Association (NBA) team, the Dallas Mavericks.

In a tweet shared by one Asiedu Mends, the song is heard playing in the background as the Mavs shoot the basketball around before their game against the Portland TrailBlazers.

Currently, the song has clocked over a million views on YouTube as 1.6 million people have watched the song on the platform.

Black Sherif is now the 2nd most-streamed hip-hop artiste on Audiomack globally.

Also, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ is now the most 'shazammed' song worldwide. Shazam is a website and an application that helps music lovers to identify songs in seconds. The app can also assist one to find movies, advertising, and television shows, based on a short sample played and using the microphone on the device.

Watch the Mavs warmup below

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Rocky Dawuni jams to Black Sherif's new song at Grammy nomination party in Las Vegas

Rocky Dawuni jams to Black Sherif's new song at Grammy nomination party in Vegas

Kelvyn Boy ‘overwhelmed’ by pupils dancing to ‘Down Flat’ at a morning assembly (Watch)

Kelvyn Boy and pupils dancing to his song at a morning assembly

‘Kwaku The Traveller’ conquering the music world in 6 days: check out the platforms the song is dominating

Black Sherif

‘Blacko the boundary breaker’ - M.anifest says as 'Kwaku The Travel' top Nigerian charts

M.anifest and Black Sherif