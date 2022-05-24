Nektunez bags 2 Headies nominations with 'Ameno Amapiano' remix

The award scheme established in 2006, formerly known as the Hip Hop World Awards, has been scheduled to happen this year on Sunday 4th September at the COBB Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, USA.

Pulse Nigeria

The nominees for the 15th Headies awards have been announced and it includes the song birthed by Nektunez he sampled the popular 'Dori me' vocals of Era over an 'amapiano' music he created and mastered.

'Ameno Amapiano' which became a global hit has been nominated in the HEADIES’ VIEWER’S CHOICE category alongside AYRA STARR – 'BLOODY SAMARITAN', FIREBOY – “PERU”, JOEBOY – “SIP”, LOJAY & SARZ – “MONALISA”, OLAMIDE FEAT. OMAH LAY – “INFINITY”, REMA – “SOUNDGASM” and WIZKID FEAT. TEMS – “ESSENCE”.

Commenting on the nomination, the U.S based Ghanaian producer wrote "this one is for you Ghana"

The song which features Nigeria's Goya Menor was also nominated in the Best Street Hop Artiste category.

After the song's growing success, Nektunez, real name Noble Zogli, teamed up with Nigeria's Goya Menor to drop the remix which made the 'chilling with the big boys' version go viral as well.

The song blew off a wild trend on TikTok and it is now smashing a global record. Videos created with the song crossed 9.5 billion views on the video-sharing app in February 2022.