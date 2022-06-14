NekTunez, MOGBeatz, Paul Cruz, Tubhani and more billed for 2nd round of Possigee Mix Class

In this regard, he has summoned the minds of globally renowned sound engineers and music producers to facilitate the event. These include; Tubhani Muzik – Ghana, MOG Beatz – Ghana, Nektunez – USA, Ransombeatz – Nigeria, Cteabeatz – Ghana, Paul Cruz – Zambia, Ubeatz – Ghana.

Possigee Mix Class Pulse Ghana

It’s happening live at the Kobys Event Center off, Adjiringano Rd. Accra on the 12th – 14th of July 2022.

Commenting on the event, Possigee posited, “It’s a 3-day mix and mastering class through which I will be teaching how to mix and master. The class will be done live in an auditorium. There will be a series of mixing tips and how to acquire a clear and quality song.”

Patrons will be educated on the length and breadth of global standard music production, mixing, mastering, split sheets, percentage splits, and copyrights, among other salient issues.