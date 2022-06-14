For posterity's sake, the ace producer has engaged in this vision to relieve him of the burden of passing on something substantial to the next generation in the light of the Artist/producer wars that recently took over social media.
NekTunez, MOGBeatz, Paul Cruz, Tubhani and more billed for 2nd round of Possigee Mix Class
Ace music producer, Awal Alhassan, popularly known as Possigee, is set to host the 2nd edition of his Possigee Mix Class following the huge success of the maiden edition.
In this regard, he has summoned the minds of globally renowned sound engineers and music producers to facilitate the event. These include; Tubhani Muzik – Ghana, MOG Beatz – Ghana, Nektunez – USA, Ransombeatz – Nigeria, Cteabeatz – Ghana, Paul Cruz – Zambia, Ubeatz – Ghana.
It’s happening live at the Kobys Event Center off, Adjiringano Rd. Accra on the 12th – 14th of July 2022.
Commenting on the event, Possigee posited, “It’s a 3-day mix and mastering class through which I will be teaching how to mix and master. The class will be done live in an auditorium. There will be a series of mixing tips and how to acquire a clear and quality song.”
Patrons will be educated on the length and breadth of global standard music production, mixing, mastering, split sheets, percentage splits, and copyrights, among other salient issues.
According to Posigee, he is putting this class to help young talents who have been asking him for lessons. However, he noted that the tutorials will come with a fee to take care of the organization. For further enquiries and registration assistance call; +233 546 046 273.
