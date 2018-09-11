Nenesenor features Trigmatic on new potential banger “Praise”

Pulse.com.gh logo
Nenesenor, has won the hearts of many music lovers both in Ghana and abroad with his spectacular hip-hop/trap song, “Praise” featuring the indefatigable singer and rapper, Trigmatic.

Young talented hip-hop/afrobeat artiste, Nenesenor, has won the hearts of many music lovers both in Ghana and abroad with his spectacular hip-hop/trap song, “Praise” featuring the indefatigable singer and rapper, Trigmatic.

 After making his way into the music industry, he has performed on many prestigious events including GNTV’s Kelewele Party organized at West Hills Mall, Roll Kall 2018 at Aviation Social Centre, Kulaperry’s War Games and Pop up at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park and Chale Wote Street Arts Festival, held at James Town, Accra among a host of many performances. He also served fans to a captivating performance at Vac with DJ Vyrusky held at St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School, Accra.

Over the weekend, He joined Tinny and Friends for Haatso Homowo which happened at the Haatso Chief’s Palace, where he shared the stage with artistes like Edem, Ras Kuuku, Tinny, Jupitar etc. Captivated by his charisma, the audience defied the rains yesterday to watch him perform.

Barely a month of introducing himself to the music industry, Nenesenor has proven beyond doubt that he is here to serve Ghanaians with nothing but the best of music. With aims of contributing his quota to the industry and help push Ghanaian music farther.  Amongst a host of groundbreaking performances barely a month after releasing his first single, "Praise", Nenesenor's charisma and confidence on stage always boosts the euphoria of any event that he is billed to perform.

One would expect that Nenesenor would usually not command audience’s response as much as he does, considering the fact that he is still promoting his music and gradually getting himself widely known. With the fire he carries when performing, you have no choice but to groove to the rhythm of "Praise". As a result, we are convinced that Nenesenor has defied all odds and broken from the underground to a rising artist. 

He has tipped a release of another song and a music video to "Praise" very soon. The song, produced by renowned beat-maker ''King of Accra’’ is set to thrill music loving fans with the best of gospel rap music.

The Afro-pop music prodigy in an interview with Pulse, revealed reasons behind the single; appreciation to God for progress in life.

"Praise has been on my heart for over four years now. I started writing it in 2014, it actually came one morning, when I woke up and I just felt the urge to be thankful to God.

"A lot of things are happening like inflation, demolishing etc and I thank God that a I am not affected by any of these things,’’ he said.

He added: "as an artiste, in as much as you are talking for yourself, you are also the mouth piece for others and so is not every line in praise that affects me as a person or my lifestyle".

Nenesenor also revealed that, he would release his maiden album in the first quarter of 2019, as he’s currently working with some top music artistes in the country.

Below are links to the song.

