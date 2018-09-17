Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

New Music: Baroe - Lele (Prod. by ODB)


LISTEN Baroe drops "Lele" to empower African women

“Lele” was produced by ODB.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Baroe - Lele (Prod. by ODB) play

Baroe - Lele (Prod. by ODB)

Baroe seems to be creating a great path so far in the music industry and she is ready to take the game to another level with this brand new single titled “Lele”.

"With this song I want to promote the beauty of Africa and to give support for the empowerment of women in Africa.

Empowering women with the knowledge, skills and confidence can help to the development process in my home country Liberia and Africa in general," says Baroe.

This is a beautiful anthem to appreciate Africa and African queens all around the world.

“Lele” was produced by ODB – a retro Afro-pop song which will surely get you on your feet with its melodious rhythm, lyrics and amazing vocals.

Listen, enjoy and share your thoughts.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Video: 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafour Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafour
Lord Paper set to drop new video “Fa Me Ye” on September 21 Lord Paper set to drop new video “Fa Me Ye” on September 21
Fun facts: 5 things you didn’t know about Supa (Ghana 2Pac) Fun facts 5 things you didn’t know about Supa (Ghana 2Pac)
Ghana 2Pac: Supa talks growing up, music, favourite artistes, celebrity crush and more Ghana 2Pac Supa talks growing up, music, favourite artistes, celebrity crush and more
Ghana2pac: “You are an illiterate”-Supa lashes out at Patapaa Ghana2pac “You are an illiterate”-Supa lashes out at Patapaa
WATCH: Singer S3fa finally out with "Odo Yewu" music video WATCH Singer S3fa finally out with "Odo Yewu" music video

Recommended Videos

Video: 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafour Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafour
Video: S3fa - Odo Yewu Video S3fa - Odo Yewu
New Music: J-Lee drops another club banger - 'Celebrity' New Music J-Lee drops another club banger - 'Celebrity'



Top Articles

1 Fun facts 5 things you didn’t know about Supa (Ghana 2Pac)bullet
2 Ghana 2Pac Supa talks growing up, music, favourite artistes, celebrity...bullet
3 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
4 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
5 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet
6 Ghana2pac “You are an illiterate”-Supa lashes out at Patapaabullet
7 Music Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
8 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
9 Nightclubs in Ghana These are the best 10 nightclubs in...bullet
10 King Promise - Abenabullet

Top Videos

1 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
2 Music Video Victor AD - Wetin We Gainbullet
3 Video S3fa - Odo Yewubullet
4 Video Wendy Shay drops new song titled 'Astalavist' (Official Video)bullet
5 Joe Mettle My everything official videobullet
6 Video Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDibullet
7 Video Darkovibes - Stay Woke feat. Stonebwoybullet
8 New Song Samuel Owusu of TV3's Talented Kids releases...bullet
9 New Music J-Lee drops another club banger - 'Celebrity'bullet
10 Video KiDi - Thunderbullet

Music

Maccasio to shut down Accra October 28
Total Shutdown Maccasio to shut down Accra October 28
Samini
African Legends Night I am honoured to be playing among African legends - Samini
Strongman - Move It feat. TubhaniMuzik
New Music Strongman - Move It feat. TubhaniMuzik
Black Entertainment Drake, Cardi B lead nominations for 2018 BET Hip-Hop Awards
X
Advertisement