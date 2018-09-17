New Music: Baroe - Lele (Prod. by ODB)

news

Baroe seems to be creating a great path so far in the music industry and she is ready to take the game to another level with this brand new single titled “Lele”.

"With this song I want to promote the beauty of Africa and to give support for the empowerment of women in Africa.

Empowering women with the knowledge, skills and confidence can help to the development process in my home country Liberia and Africa in general," says Baroe.

This is a beautiful anthem to appreciate Africa and African queens all around the world.

“Lele” was produced by ODB – a retro Afro-pop song which will surely get you on your feet with its melodious rhythm, lyrics and amazing vocals.

Listen, enjoy and share your thoughts.