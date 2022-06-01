New Music: Dosty releases new banger titled Vibez

Born Ezekiel Amoh in Ghana, Dosty moved to England in 2009.

Where he developed his natural talent to perform (dance and sing). In 2014 he took his desire for music-making seriously and got massive positive responses in the process allowing him to work closely with Guiltybeatz and other big artists back then.

His musical prowess hasn’t been visible for some time because of other pressing matters, but he's been working continuously in the background and has a bunch of works that will be released in due time.…starting now!

With the release of this song titled Vibez. The song features a Nigerian aspiring artist based in the UK who goes by the name Eni and backing vocalist Teneema who is a brilliant artist and also working on another vibrant song together.

The song is produced by JayKeBeatz and is under the Afrosoul genre.