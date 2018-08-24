Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

New Music: Edem - Fokoloyor (Prod by B2)


New Music Edem - Fokoloyor (Prod by B2)

Edem has taken his creativity to the next level as he creates a new sweet melody with his popular phrase “Fokoloyor”.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghanaian rapper Edem has taken his creativity to the next level as he creates a new sweet melody with his popular phrase “Fokoloyor”.

The VRMG record label owner went viral with a new phrase last week when he was listed among the musicians who allegedly received performance fees for late Ebony Reigns’ tribute concert.

Edem, who seemed angry about his inclusion in the list, went on social media to chastise Bullet and Ebony’s dad, Nana Opoku Kwarteng, for tarnishing his brand and disrespecting the late singer.

He, however, ended the video with a jab “f**k y’all” and boom, fans picked up the phrase and spread it in seconds.

READ MORE: Edem, Ras Kuuku, Captain Planet, others deny receiving cash for Ebony’s tribute concert

Immediately the phrase went viral, Edem made a merch for it and followed up with a new banging Afrobeats song.

Produced by B2, the track touches on the widespread of negativity in our industry and targeted public figures.

The mid-tempo jam features some negative publicity regarding celebrities like John Dumelo, Joselyn Dumas, Shatta Wale, Moesha Boduong, Davido, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) and Dr Mensa Otabil.

Stream the song below and don’t forget to share your candid views below.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

New Music: Strongman - Change feat. Kumi Guitar (Prod. by KC Beatz) New Music Strongman - Change feat. Kumi Guitar (Prod. by KC Beatz)
New Music: King of Accra - My Baby feat. Sarkodie & Edem New Music King of Accra - My Baby feat. Sarkodie & Edem
Patapeezy: I want to join Zylofon Media – Patapaa Patapeezy I want to join Zylofon Media – Patapaa
WATCH: Rapper Ypee draws massive crowd at first solo concert in Kumasi WATCH Rapper Ypee draws massive crowd at first solo concert in Kumasi
WATCH: Shatta Wale can single-handedly hold a concert in Nigeria - Victor AD WATCH Shatta Wale can single-handedly hold a concert in Nigeria - Victor AD
WATCH: Sarkodie is the biggest Ghanaian artiste in Nigeria - Victor AD WATCH Sarkodie is the biggest Ghanaian artiste in Nigeria - Victor AD

Recommended Videos

VIDEO: Ypee draws massive crowd at first solo concert in Kumasi VIDEO Ypee draws massive crowd at first solo concert in Kumasi
Music Video: Victor AD - Wetin We Gain Music Video Victor AD - Wetin We Gain
Video: Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxT Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxT



Top Articles

1 WATCH Sarkodie is the biggest Ghanaian artiste in Nigeria - Victor ADbullet
2 New Music D-Black - Give It To Me feat. Sarkodie & Yceebullet
3 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
4 Music Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
5 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
6 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet
7 Music Sarkodie, Davido to headline Glo Mega Music Show in...bullet
8 WATCH Shatta Wale can single-handedly hold a concert in...bullet
9 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
10 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
2 Video Sarkodie - Can't Let You Go feat. King Promisebullet
3 Music Video Victor AD - Wetin We Gainbullet
4 Video Darkovibes - Stay Woke feat. Stonebwoybullet
5 Music Video Becca - With You feat. Stonebwoybullet
6 Music Video Becca - Don't Know feat. Kofi Kinaatabullet
7 VIDEO Ypee draws massive crowd at first solo concert in Kumasibullet
8 Music Video Number One feat. Mr Eazibullet
9 Audio Riddim Boss - Body Fi Body feat. Shatta Wale,...bullet
10 Video Maccasio - That Girl feat Patapaabullet

Music

Donzy spits on negativity in latest "You &amp; The Devil" feat. Kofi Kinaata
Music Review Donzy attempts conquering the unconquerable world in “You & The Devil” but…
New sounds! 5 new songs you need in your life this week
Tinny X Ras Kuuku - Valley of Death (Prod. by Shinny Beatz)
LISTEN Tinny and Ras Kuuku link up for new single "Valley of Death"
Darkovibes - Stay Woke feat. Stonebwoy
Music Video Darkovibes - Stay Woke feat. Stonebwoy