New Music: Edem - Fokoloyor (Prod by B2)

news

Ghanaian rapper Edem has taken his creativity to the next level as he creates a new sweet melody with his popular phrase “Fokoloyor”.

The VRMG record label owner went viral with a new phrase last week when he was listed among the musicians who allegedly received performance fees for late Ebony Reigns’ tribute concert.

Edem, who seemed angry about his inclusion in the list, went on social media to chastise Bullet and Ebony’s dad, Nana Opoku Kwarteng, for tarnishing his brand and disrespecting the late singer.

He, however, ended the video with a jab “f**k y’all” and boom, fans picked up the phrase and spread it in seconds.

READ MORE: Edem, Ras Kuuku, Captain Planet, others deny receiving cash for Ebony’s tribute concert

Immediately the phrase went viral, Edem made a merch for it and followed up with a new banging Afrobeats song.

Produced by B2, the track touches on the widespread of negativity in our industry and targeted public figures.

The mid-tempo jam features some negative publicity regarding celebrities like John Dumelo, Joselyn Dumas, Shatta Wale, Moesha Boduong, Davido, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) and Dr Mensa Otabil.

Stream the song below and don’t forget to share your candid views below.